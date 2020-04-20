After Yesterday's Rally of 1.28% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.50 to a high of $60.21. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.00 on volume of 3.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Newmont Mining have traded between a low of $29.77 and a high of $61.53 and are now at $59.84, which is 101% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 3.1%.

