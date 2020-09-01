After Yesterday's Rally of 1.27% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $177.88 to a high of $179.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $176.19 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Salesforce.Com share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $179.49 and a 52-week low of $137.87 and are now trading 30% above that low price at $179.11 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Salesforce.Com on December 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $164.40. Since that recommendation, shares of Salesforce.Com have risen 7.9%. We continue to monitor CRM for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.