After Yesterday's Rally of 1.27% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.67 to a high of $40.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $39.87 on volume of 130,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A on October 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $36.65. Since that recommendation, shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A have risen 8.0%. We continue to monitor LAZ for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, Lazard Ltd-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.07 and a high of $41.76 and are now at $39.79, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.