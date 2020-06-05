After Yesterday's Rally of 1.25% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $136.88 to a high of $139.55. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $137.98 on volume of 166,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, F5 Networks share prices have been bracketed by a low of $79.78 and a high of $153.99 and are now at $138.23, 73% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

