After Yesterday's Rally of 1.25% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Aerojet Rocketdy (NYSE:AJRD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $52.92 to a high of $53.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $53.58 on volume of 66,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Aerojet Rocketdy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $53.99 and a 52-week low of $30.11 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $53.52 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aerojet Rocketdy and will alert subscribers who have AJRD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.