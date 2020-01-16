After Yesterday's Rally of 1.25% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $179.20 to a high of $180.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $178.22 on volume of 497,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Kla-Tencor Corp on December 13th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $171.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Kla-Tencor Corp have risen 3.7%. We continue to monitor KLAC for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Kla-Tencor Corp has traded in a range of $89.93 to $181.99 and is now at $180.98, 101% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.