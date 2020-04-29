After Yesterday's Rally of 12.47% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (:CLF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.39 to a high of $4.74. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.34 on volume of 6.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.63 and a high of $11.61 and are now at $4.74, 80% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.4%.