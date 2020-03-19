After Yesterday's Rally of 1.24% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Intl Flvr & Frag (NYSE:IFF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $106.13 to a high of $111.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $111.61 on volume of 576,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Intl Flvr & Frag share prices have been bracketed by a low of $94.98 and a high of $152.95 and are now at $109.75, 16% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.