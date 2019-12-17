After Yesterday's Rally of 1.24% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $113.41 to a high of $115.45. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.99 on volume of 62,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Proofpoint Inc has traded in a range of $78.69 to $133.58 and is now at $115.07, 46% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Proofpoint Inc on October 21st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $119.67. Since that call, shares of Proofpoint Inc have fallen 5.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.