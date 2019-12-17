MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

After Yesterday's Rally of 1.23% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Tue, 12/17/2019 - 12:53pm
By Shiri Gupta

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.55 to a high of $43.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.99 on volume of 396,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Helmerich & Payn and will alert subscribers who have HP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Helmerich & Payn share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.80 and a 52-week low of $35.74 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $42.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Keywords: rebounders helmerich & payn

Ticker(s): HP

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

www.mysmartrend.com | 522: Connection timed out

Error 522 Ray ID: 54726fdbdce9517a • 2019-12-18 16:15:47 UTC

Connection timed out

You

Browser

Working
San Jose

Cloudflare

Working
www.mysmartrend.com

Host

Error

What happened?

The initial connection between Cloudflare's network and the origin web server timed out. As a result, the web page can not be displayed.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website:

Please try again in a few minutes.

If you're the owner of this website:

Contact your hosting provider letting them know your web server is not completing requests. An Error 522 means that the request was able to connect to your web server, but that the request didn't finish. The most likely cause is that something on your server is hogging resources. Additional troubleshooting information here.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 54726fdbdce9517a Your IP: 198.217.114.33 Performance & security by Cloudflare