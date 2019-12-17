After Yesterday's Rally of 1.23% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Helmerich & Payn (NYSE:HP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.55 to a high of $43.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.99 on volume of 396,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Helmerich & Payn share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.80 and a 52-week low of $35.74 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $42.93 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.