After Yesterday's Rally of 1.22% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.48 to a high of $46.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $45.50 on volume of 278,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Grubhub Inc has traded in a range of $32.11 to $87.98 and is now at $46.35, 44% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

