After Yesterday's Rally of 1.21% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $115.25 to a high of $115.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $114.95 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Medtronic Plc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $81.66 and a high of $115.94 and are now at $115.83, 42% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Medtronic Plc on November 15th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $111.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Medtronic Plc have risen 3.1%. We continue to monitor MDT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.