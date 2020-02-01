MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Rally of 1.21% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 12:50pm
By Nick Russo

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $105.79 to a high of $106.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $106.16 on volume of 580,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Microchip Tech and will alert subscribers who have MCHP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Microchip Tech share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $106.92 and a 52-week low of $65.67 and are now trading 61% above that low price at $105.98 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

