After Yesterday's Rally of 1.21% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Honeywell Intl (NYSE:HON) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $177.14 to a high of $177.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $177.14 on volume of 661,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Honeywell Intl has traded in a range of $129.07 to $183.12 and is now at $178.80, 39% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

