MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

After Yesterday's Rally of 12.05% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:46pm
By Shiri Gupta

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.73 to a high of $62.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.06 on volume of 8.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Simon Property has traded in a range of $42.25 to $180.06 and is now at $63.33, 50% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Simon Property and will alert subscribers who have SPG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders simon property

Ticker(s): SPG

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.