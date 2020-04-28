After Yesterday's Rally of 12.05% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $58.73 to a high of $62.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $55.06 on volume of 8.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Simon Property has traded in a range of $42.25 to $180.06 and is now at $63.33, 50% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Simon Property and will alert subscribers who have SPG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.