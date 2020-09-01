After Yesterday's Rally of 1.20% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $158.80 to a high of $161.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $158.91 on volume of 65,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Gartner Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $124.77 and a high of $171.77 and are now at $159.96, 28% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Gartner Inc on September 17th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $138.39. Since that recommendation, shares of Gartner Inc have risen 14.6%. We continue to monitor IT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.