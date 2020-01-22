After Yesterday's Rally of 1.19% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Horizon Pharma P (NASDAQ:HZNP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $38.32 to a high of $39.10. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.54 on volume of 383,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Horizon Pharma P on January 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $20.83. Since that recommendation, shares of Horizon Pharma P have risen 83.7%. We continue to monitor HZNP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Horizon Pharma P have traded between a low of $20.05 and a high of $39.10 and are now at $38.71, which is 93% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.59% higher over the past week, respectively.