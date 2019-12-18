After Yesterday's Rally of 1.18% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ii-Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.17 to a high of $33.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.86 on volume of 230,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Ii-Vi Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.10 and a 52-week low of $22.60 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $33.52 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ii-Vi Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ii-Vi Inc in search of a potential trend change.