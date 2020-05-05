After Yesterday's Rally of 1.17% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

United Therapeut (NASDAQ:UTHR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $112.73 to a high of $116.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $112.09 on volume of 167,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

United Therapeut share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $116.98 and a 52-week low of $74.31 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $113.22 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

