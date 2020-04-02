After Yesterday's Rally of 1.16% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $120.16 to a high of $120.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $120.11 on volume of 416,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Allstate Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $120.61 and a 52-week low of $88.26 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $120.43 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% higher and 0.43% higher over the past week, respectively.