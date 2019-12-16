After Yesterday's Rally of 1.16% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $122.06 to a high of $124.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $122.19 on volume of 195,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eli Lilly & Co on October 31st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $113.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have risen 7.2%. We continue to monitor LLY for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Eli Lilly & Co have traded between a low of $101.36 and a high of $132.13 and are now at $122.94, which is 21% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.