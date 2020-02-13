MySmarTrend
  Return to Headlines

After Yesterday's Rally of 1.15% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Thu, 02/13/2020 - 12:59pm
By Shiri Gupta

Children'S Place (:PLCE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.01 to a high of $69.47. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $68.86 on volume of 94,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Children'S Place share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.62 and a high of $116.84 and are now at $68.68, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Children'S Place and will alert subscribers who have PLCE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: rebounders :plce children's place

Ticker(s): PLCE

Contact Shiri Gupta

