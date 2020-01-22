After Yesterday's Rally of 1.15% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $191.38 to a high of $194.44. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $193.38 on volume of 503,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Constellation-A have traded between a low of $163.47 and a high of $214.48 and are now at $192.46, which is 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% higher and 0.05% lower over the past week, respectively.