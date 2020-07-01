After Yesterday's Rally of 1.15% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $234.76 to a high of $237.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $232.61 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Goldman Sachs Gp has traded in a range of $172.27 to $237.26 and is now at $237.69, 38% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

