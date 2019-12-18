After Yesterday's Rally of 1.15% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.72 to a high of $43.33. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.99 on volume of 54,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Zillow Group I-A on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $32.74. Since that recommendation, shares of Zillow Group I-A have risen 30.5%. We continue to monitor ZG for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Zillow Group I-A have traded between a low of $31.17 and a high of $47.36 and are now at $43.21, which is 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.