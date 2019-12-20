After Yesterday's Rally of 1.14% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $29.02 to a high of $29.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $28.75 on volume of 754,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Corning Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $26.75 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $29.25, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

