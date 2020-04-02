After Yesterday's Rally of 1.14% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Pnc Financial Se (NYSE:PNC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $151.36 to a high of $152.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $151.10 on volume of 516,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Pnc Financial Se has traded in a range of $118.70 to $161.79 and is now at $151.56, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

