After Yesterday's Rally of 1.14% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $33.36 to a high of $33.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $33.52 on volume of 2.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kroger Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.70 and a high of $36.84 and are now at $33.72, 63% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.1%.

