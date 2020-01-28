After Yesterday's Rally of 1.13% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Planet Fitness-A (NYSE:PLNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.77 to a high of $79.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $79.38 on volume of 85,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Planet Fitness-A have traded between a low of $56.14 and a high of $81.90 and are now at $79.43, which is 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.