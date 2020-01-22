After Yesterday's Rally of 1.12% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $121.28 to a high of $122.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $120.93 on volume of 490,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Fiserv Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $122.50 and a 52-week low of $77.01 and are now trading 59% above that low price at $122.24 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fiserv Inc on November 7th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $109.04. Since that recommendation, shares of Fiserv Inc have risen 10.6%. We continue to monitor FISV for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.