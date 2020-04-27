After Yesterday's Rally of 1.11% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $209.02 to a high of $214.27. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $213.98 on volume of 395,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Ulta Beauty Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $124.05 and a high of $368.83 and are now at $213.03, 72% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.33% lower and 3.82% lower over the past week, respectively.

