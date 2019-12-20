After Yesterday's Rally of 1.11% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

American Tower C (NYSE:AMT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $224.50 to a high of $227.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $218.95 on volume of 652,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of American Tower C have traded between a low of $150.67 and a high of $242.00 and are now at $226.68, which is 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% higher and 0.32% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of American Tower C on November 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $217.49. Since that recommendation, shares of American Tower C have risen 3.1%. We continue to monitor AMT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.