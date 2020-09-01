After Yesterday's Rally of 1.10% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Roper Technologi (NYSE:ROP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $366.46 to a high of $367.78. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $361.78 on volume of 145,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Roper Technologi share prices have been bracketed by a low of $265.33 and a high of $385.51 and are now at $368.32, 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 0.47% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Roper Technologi on November 21st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $352.33. Since that recommendation, shares of Roper Technologi have risen 3.6%. We continue to monitor ROP for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.