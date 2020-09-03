After Yesterday's Rally of 10.81% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.06 to a high of $19.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.66 on volume of 14.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Cabot Oil & Gas share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.06 and a high of $27.65 and are now at $18.14, 39% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cabot Oil & Gas and will alert subscribers who have COG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.