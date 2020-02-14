After Yesterday's Rally of 1.08% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $41.51 to a high of $42.13. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $41.96 on volume of 349,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Aramark has traded in a range of $25.49 to $47.22 and is now at $41.72, 64% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aramark and will alert subscribers who have ARMK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.