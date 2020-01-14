After Yesterday's Rally of 1.07% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ashland Global H (NYSE:ASH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $74.81 to a high of $75.69. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $75.22 on volume of 115,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ashland Global H have traded between a low of $70.50 and a high of $81.22 and are now at $75.30, which is 7% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.