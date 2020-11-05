After Yesterday's Rally of 1.07% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $59.71 to a high of $60.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $60.10 on volume of 8.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Intel Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.86 and a high of $69.29 and are now at $60.31, 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

