After Yesterday's Rally of 1.05% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $144.92 to a high of $145.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $144.58 on volume of 355,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ingersoll-Rand has traded in a range of $101.18 to $145.84 and is now at $145.35, 44% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

