After Yesterday's Rally of 1.05% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $252.83 to a high of $254.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $253.75 on volume of 478,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Nextera Energy have traded between a low of $169.35 and a high of $254.95 and are now at $254.97, which is 51% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nextera Energy on November 18th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $231.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Nextera Energy have risen 9.5%. We continue to monitor NEE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.