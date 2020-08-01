After Yesterday's Rally of 1.05% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $333.40 to a high of $334.70. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $334.41 on volume of 830,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have traded between a low of $227.29 and a high of $334.79 and are now at $336.16, which is 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Adobe Sys Inc on November 1st, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $279.56. Since that recommendation, shares of Adobe Sys Inc have risen 19.3%. We continue to monitor ADBE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.