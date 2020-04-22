After Yesterday's Rally of 10.44% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.70 to a high of $12.61. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.45 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Contl Res Inc/Ok share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $52.03 and a 52-week low of $6.90 and are now trading 76% above that low price at $12.17 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.7%.