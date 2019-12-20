After Yesterday's Rally of 1.04% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Mohawk Inds (NYSE:MHK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $136.82 to a high of $138.01. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $137.78 on volume of 81,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mohawk Inds have traded between a low of $108.93 and a high of $156.60 and are now at $137.44, which is 26% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

