After Yesterday's Rally of 10.30% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $173.02 to a high of $180.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 10.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $170.22 on volume of 4.7 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Home Depot Inc have traded between a low of $140.63 and a high of $247.36 and are now at $179.11, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Home Depot Inc on March 9th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $211.72. Since that call, shares of Home Depot Inc have fallen 23.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.