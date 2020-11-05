After Yesterday's Rally of 1.03% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2,372.11 to a high of $2,416.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2,387.24 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Amazon.Com Inc has traded in a range of $1626.03 to $2475.00 and is now at $2404.15, 48% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.7%.

