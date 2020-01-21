After Yesterday's Rally of 1.02% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Equity Lifestyle (NYSE:ELS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $70.57 to a high of $71.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $71.28 on volume of 215,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Equity Lifestyle share prices have been bracketed by a low of $66.14 and a high of $277.84 and are now at $70.81, 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

