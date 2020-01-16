After Yesterday's Rally of 1.02% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Discovery Comm-C (NASDAQ:DISCK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.32 to a high of $30.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.09 on volume of 581,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Discovery Comm-C on November 5th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $26.24. Since that recommendation, shares of Discovery Comm-C have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor DISCK for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Discovery Comm-C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $31.20 and a 52-week low of $21.99 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $30.45 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.