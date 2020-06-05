After Yesterday's Rally of 1.02% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Essex Property (NYSE:ESS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $243.03 to a high of $248.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $246.16 on volume of 53,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Essex Property share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $333.92 and a 52-week low of $175.81 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $247.02 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Essex Property and will alert subscribers who have ESS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.