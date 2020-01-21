After Yesterday's Rally of 1.01% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.59 to a high of $147.92. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $147.31 on volume of 896,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Fidelity Nationa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $147.92 and a 52-week low of $101.74 and are now trading 46% above that low price at $148.46 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

