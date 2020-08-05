After Yesterday's Rally of 1.01% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $138.34 to a high of $139.09. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $138.51 on volume of 414,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Kimberly-Clark share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.66 and a high of $149.23 and are now at $138.36, 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.