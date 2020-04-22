After Yesterday's Decline of 9.53%, Biogen Inc Offers Investors Better Value

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $289.02 to a high of $306.99. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $330.33 on volume of 4.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Biogen Inc has traded in a range of $215.78 to $350.24 and is now at $296.16, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Biogen Inc and will alert subscribers who have BIIB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.